One killed, 4 injured after RTD A Line train collides with van at Aurora crossing

AURORA, Colo. -- One person was killed and four others were injured after an RTD A Line train collided into a van at a crossing early Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. at Smith and Chambers roads. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Four of the 56 passengers on board the train, which was traveling eastbound to Denver International Airport, were injured. One was taken to a hospital with minor injures and three others were treated at the scene and released.

First responders were seen helping remove passengers from the train.

Police spokesman Chris Amsler said an off-duty Aurora police officer and an employee with Rocky Mountain Flagging were at the intersection at the time of the crash.

Because of numerous issues with gates since the A Line opened in April, flaggers have been at all crossings along the line for several months.

Amsler said the van, traveling southbound on Chambers, entered the intersection, but it's not known if the crossing gates were closed or were still closing at the time. Amsler said the early indications are the gates were working properly.

The off-duty police officer tried to stop the driver from entering the tracks just before the crash occurred. Debris nearly hit the officer, who was not injured. The train pushed the van about a quarter-mile before coming to a stop.

The A Line was shut down at the Peoria Station and passengers were being transported to the airport by buses. The westbound A Line was also closed from DIA to the Peoria Station and a bus bridge was put in place.

Amsler said it's the first time Aurora police have investigated a crash involving a commuter train and said he expects detectives to be at the scene most of the day.

Smith Road was closed between Chambers Road and Airport Boulevard, and Chambers was closed between Smith and East 32nd Avenue.

It's not known when full service of the A Line, and when Smith and Chambers roads would reopen.