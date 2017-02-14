Parks & Wildlife instates mandatory CWD testing for deer hunted in 3 of 4 Colorado regions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A major change is coming in the regulations for big game hunters this year in Colorado.

Parks and Wildlife has instated a mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) check on all deer hunted in three out of the state's four regions:

Southwest Northwest Northeast

CWD is a neurological disease primarily seen in deer, but can also affect moose and elk. It has been in Colorado for a number of years.

“We’re really watching CWD,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Lauren Truitt said. “It’s something no state wants to see spread across their population.”

Parks and Wildlife said they receive about half a million applications every year for big game hunting, and their best form of research comes from the hunters themselves.

“Hunters are one of our primary eyes and ears on the ground,” Truitt said. “They provide us with an unprecedented and invaluable resource of what is happening in the back country.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends that humans not consume CWD meat; however, they don’t have any current data that shows CWD poses a risk when consumed.

“It’s really in a monitoring phase,” Truitt said. “We want to make sure that we know where the potential prevalence is and we can manage and watch those herds more closely than areas where it’s not prevalent or not at all seen.”

CWD sampling sites will be available at all Parks and Wildlife locations and will be free where testing is required.

Mandatory testing for CWD is not the only big change for hunters this year.

The state will now allow hunters to test-out of education courses. This is also the final year to apply for a license on paper. Starting in 2018, you can only apply online.

You can also now wear pink while hunting. Yes, pink. Fluorescent pink clothing is permitted as an alternative to fluorescent orange after a bill passed last year.

The deadline for big game hunting applications is April 4.