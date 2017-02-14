Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is National Snack Month! Here are some of the HAUTE’s and most innovative new snack trends hitting shelves! -- nutrient packed and clean ingredient snacks - for anyone, anytime!

Piled ‘Mile High’ Nachos

Siete Family Foods have the first grain free tortilla chips on the market - that means gluten-free, corn-free, soy-free! Made with cassava flour, avocado oil, and other real food ingredients, the chips are so light, crispy and absolutely delicious.

Layered with...RollinGreens Millet tots for that crispy, hearty bite and they are full of nutrients! These unique small, crispy bites are the comfort food that many of us loved as kids, but use more nutrient dense ingredients that are more beneficial than a potato with additives.

The Honest Stand’s Nacho-cheesy chili-con-queso is made with 100% natural and organic ingredients. This flavor is on point for a paleo, vegan, dairy free way to add a creamy kick to your tacos, nachos and enchiladas with only 25 calories per serving.

Nachos are finished off with The Farmer’s Porch heirloom pumpkin seeds which combine healthful Organic Turmeric with the zesty flavor of Lime Leaf and finish it off with a pinch of black pepper and Himalayan Pink Salt.

Super Sized Veggie Bites with textures, crunchy and crispy.

Hilary’s Adzuki Bean burger is chockful of millet, adzuki beans, cumin, and coconut oil. A great source of magnesium, zinc, iron, copper, potassium, fiber manganese and B Vitamins, adzuki beans contribute to the overall health of the bod + heart. Super clean ingredients + super flavor!

I have a shmear of Blue Moose Hummus for that creamy texture… gimMe Roasted Seaweed Snacks in their new Sriracha flavor for a spicy bite and Rhythm Beet Chips for a ‘sweet’ and crispy layer. All topped with a heart slice of Canyon Bakehouse gluten free Heritage bread.

For a sweet snack ... it is Valentine's Day after all … a V-day Parfait!

This is sweet +simple

Layer So Delicious Dairy Free Coconut Milk Yogurt for a probiotic punch and amazing flavor … just the right balance of tangy + sweet with less than 1g of sugar per serving.

Then layer ...One Degree Organics Sprouted Oat Granola in Quinoa and Cacao flavor for that crunch and chocolatey goodness. Sprouted grains are so good for you! It is simply a process that lets the grain just begin to sprout before it is baked in -- you could say sprouted foods are nature’s way of unlocking nutrients and making them more readily bioavailable and easily digested. Sprouted grains have a lower glycemic index and more fiber and protein so truly fuel your day work or play.

To top it off I’ve crumbled these chocolate Laughing Giraffe Snakaroons… super yummy coconut-based macaroons that are vegan and gluten free. Addictively tasty and satisfying without being overly sweet! Oh, and a drizzle of YumButter Chocolate Espresso Peanut spread from this awesome’s easy pouch!

I made one big enough as a snack to share! You could certainly make single size…

For dippers I have some heart shaped bites around the edges:

Silver Hills, The Big 16 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread at only 100 calories per slice and has 16 kinds of seeds and grains like millet, sunflower seeds, and oat flakes to name a few...it has all of the nutrients you’ll need to help you go that extra mile… in life!

Foodstirs Organic Baking Mixes sugar cookies which are made from their organic and GMO-free baking mixes that create homemade-tasting baked goods for snacking.

Finally for grab-and-go here are the latest launches … simple snacks to stash I like to say … perfect to keep in the car, your bag, hiking / skiing back pack, your desk drawer, anywhere!