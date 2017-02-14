Mile High Singles ordered to pay disgruntled customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Colo. -- Two weeks after a Problem Solvers Investigation exposed numerous customers' concerns about the Denver dating agency Mile High Singles, one customer has won a default judgment in Arapahoe County small claims court.

That customer, John Black of Superior, said he gives credit to the Problem Solvers for his victory because the director of Mile High Singles, Sheryl McDowell, refused to get out of her car at the Littleton courthouse when she saw Investigative Reporter Rob Low waiting for her in the parking lot.

"She decided she didn’t want to be talking to the press," said Black, who's one of several customers that have filed complaints against Mile High Singles with the Colorado Attorney General. They're complaining of deceptive sales practices and a membership database where half or more of the so-called members are listed as "inactive" meaning they're not even available to date.

Black won the maximum amount allowed in small claims, $7,500 dollars plus $110 in court costs, which still leaves him about $1,000 short of what he spent on the service.

"They charged me $8,500," said Black before explaining, "I didn't realize I was paying that. I thought I was paying $119.80, which is on their paperwork ... it says total due today $119.80."

Black showed us his contract which does in fact have a page that says "Total Due Today, $119.80." But there's another page to the contract that says $8,395, though Black says he thought that additional amount was only due over the course of three years if he stayed with the service.

"I mean I never in my wildest dreams would've paid so much money especially upfront trusting that their service maybe would've delivered anything of value to me," said Black.

The Problem Solvers approached McDowell as she came to work one morning in early February but the Director of Mile High Singles refused to answer any of our questions. But McDowell told a Problem Solvers producer during an undercover interview that, "We`re extremely selective who we send out the invitation to, only 52% receive the invite and of course I look for honesty."

In reality, the Problem Solvers learned Mile High Singles will extend a membership invitation to anyone it can convince to pay thousands of dollars up front, for a service that isn't much different from Match.com which only charges $20 to $30 a month.

Investigative Reporter Rob Low: Did she say 'hey John we only extend invitations to 52% of the people that walk in the door?'

John Black: She said something very close to that, made me feel like I must be a cut above average in order to be qualified to pay this exorbitant amount to the service.

Investigative Reporter Rob Low: And yet, let me guess, she said `you qualify?'

John Black: She did. She said I was one of the nicest people she ever met and one of the most qualified applicants that she ever interviewed.

Investigative Reporter Rob Low: She says that to everybody.

John Black: Not surprising now that I know what I know.

The good news for Black, is the small claims court judge awarded him a default judgment when Sheryl McDowell refused to show up for the mediation hearing even though the judge gave her an extra 90 minutes to return to court.

"Part of me feels a little let down because I wanted to confront this person and say 'hey what is it you`re doing to these people,'" Black said.

Collecting from Mile High Singles may be a new challenge for John Black. The Problem Solvers emailed Sheryl McDowell but she refused to answer if her dating service would follow the judge's order and pay up.

Instead her reply read in part, "We are a legitimate business, and while we may have a few members that may not be completely satisfied with their decision to join Mile High Singles, we have tons that are very happy and have found success with us."

Mile High Singles used to be known as "Great Expectations" but changed its name a few years ago after affiliates in Arizona and Washington were cited for deceptive sales practices by the Attorney Generals of both states.

The Colorado Attorney General won't comment on how many complaints it has received about Mile High Singles, but acknowledges to date it's taken no action against the Denver dating service.