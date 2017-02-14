Lottery winner considers suing lottery for ‘ruining her life’

LONDON – A British woman who won the lottery at age 17 is considering legal action against the British lottery for “negligence.”

Jane Park won about $1.2 million when she became Britain’s youngest EuroMillions winner and claims that winning the lottery at a young age has “ruined her life.”

Park, now 21-years-old, told British newspapers that she is sick of shopping for designer clothes, struggling to find a boyfriend who isn’t after her money, and burdened with the “stress” of being a millionaire.

“I thought it would make it ten times better but it’s made it ten times worse,” Park said. “I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won.”

“I have material things but apart from that my life is empty,” Park added. “What is my purpose in life?”

The current minimum age to win the lottery in Britain is 16.