Lab diamonds now rival quality of real diamonds thanks to technological advances

DENVER -- Thanks to major advancements in technology, companies all over the world are creating high-quality diamonds in a laboratory.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers take a closer look into what could be the diamond of the future, and what you need to know before you drop big bucks on an engineered rock.

The ability to create a diamond in a lab has been around since the 1950s.

But not until recently did scientists perfect the process to create a stone that rivals some of the brightest diamonds you've seen.

