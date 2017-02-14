Lab diamonds now rival quality of real diamonds thanks to technological advances

DENVER -- Thanks to major advancements in technology, companies all over the world are creating high-quality diamonds in a laboratory.
The FOX31 Problem Solvers take a closer look into what could be the diamond of the future, and what you need to know before you drop big bucks on an engineered rock.
The ability to create a diamond in a lab has been around since the 1950s.
But not until recently did scientists perfect the process to create a stone that rivals some of the brightest diamonds you've seen.
