Holocaust survivor, soldier who rescued her celebrate 71st Valentine’s Day together

DUNDEE, Scotland — A Hungarian Jewish woman who survived Auschwitz and the Scottish soldier who saved her celebrated Valentine’s Day together for the 71st year in a row on Tuesday.

92-year-old Edith Steiner was 20-years-old when she and her mother were sent to the concentration camp. They were there for six weeks and the only members of their family to survive, according to Daily Mail.

John Mackay, now 96, was part of a team that was able to save Steiner and several others from their Nazi guards.

While celebrating their release, Steiner caught the then 23-year-old Mackay’s eye and he sent a friend over to ask if she wanted to dance.

She declined, unless Mackay came over and asked himself. He did, and it started an incredible love story.

Steiner went with Mackay to Scotland and the two got married on July 17, 1946.

They owned a hotel together and had two children. Now they have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The two now live together at a retirement home and their love is just as grand as ever.

“John is a true gentleman,” Pamela Shaw, an activity coordinator at the retirement home said. “He is always checking in to make sure Eci is happy and the pair still refer to each other as ‘sweetheart’ on a daily basis.”

Their advice to young couples is to be romantic all year and not just on Valentine’s Day.