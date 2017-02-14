× Jury finds former teacher guilty of sexually assaulting elementary students

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A former elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting five young girls will pay for his crimes in prison.

An Adams County jury found Gilbert Trujillo guilty on four felony sex assault charges Monday.

The 67-year-old had faced 10 charges.

The convictions are a result of what Trujillo did to the little girls, ages 9 and 10, starting in 2005 to 2011.

They said he kissed, groped and even exposed himself when they were his fourth- and fifth-grade students.

The abuse lasted nearly six years—until 2011—when Trujillo was forced to resign.

Police launched their investigation about a year-and-a-half before his arrest in June 2015.

Students said the sexual assaults happened in his modular classroom at Dupont Elementary School in Adams County.

Ashley Kuntz—now a teenager—was one of his 5th grade students.

She spoke to us nearly two years ago, showing us pictures Trujillo gave her of himself.

She said he also showered her with expensive gifts, of which her mother put a stop to happening.

“They spent so much time after school with him. I called the school to let them know I did not feel comfortable with him doing this. And I want him to stop doing it,” says Kuntz’s mom, Winona Garrett.

She believed Trujillo was grooming her daughter.

An arrest affidavit claimed the school began getting complaints from parents in 2007. But the school didn’t reprimand him until May 2008, telling him to avoid hugging students, to keep his hands above or on the table, and to stop using the word “love” in class.

Trujillo resigned in February 2011. But the district rehired him as a substitute a few months later, until he was completely dismissed in November 2011.

Trujillo will be sentenced April 18.

He faces an indeterminate prison sentence of eight years to life.