Former ambassador provides insight into how world perceives Flynn resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- News of Michael Flynn resigning as National Security Adviser spread around the world quickly.

FOX31 sat down with Christopher Hill Tuesday to get a closer look into how these developments are being perceived around the globe. He served as U.S. Ambassador to Macedonia, Poland, Korea and Iraq under presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama.

He said what is happening right now has certainly hurt U.S. national security. See more of his analysis in the video clip.

Hill is currently the dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.