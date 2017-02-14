You can now pre-order your own flying car

The future many of us have been waiting for is finally almost here.

A Dutch company is now taking pre-orders on the world’s first commercial flying car, which will start at $399,000, according to MotorTrend.

PAL-V released a new video of their flying car, the Liberty, on Monday.

The three-wheeled PAL-V Liberty is the size of a regular car but has a wind-powered rotor that allows it to float in the air. It can hit speeds of 100 mph on the ground and 112 mph in the air, according to statement released by the company. It takes 5 to 10 minutes to convert it from land to air use and vice versa.

According to the website, it’s designed for people who value their time and value a good time.

“Successful people hate to waste time. So we deliberately designed the PAL-V Liberty to free you from the ties of traffic,” the company states. “A traffic jam? Just fly over it.”

“Fly over mountains, rivers, lakes and traffic jams and drive on. Play more, get more things done and enjoy the ride at the same time,” the company urges.

The Liberty is designed within the current certification and regulations frameworks for the vast majority of countries in the world, the company states.

“No rules or regulations need to be changed to be allowed to use the vehicle.”

You will, however, need a pilot’s license.

But the company says a gyro plane license can usually be obtained with 30 to 40 hours of training, “depending on skill and talent.”

According to MotorTrend, PAL-V expects North America to be a major market for its flying car and deliveries are set to begin by the end of 2018.

Another company, Airbus, is also working to launch a flying car, MotorTrend reports. However, Airbus is not expected to begin production for 10 years.