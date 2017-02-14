Distracted beagle steals the show at Westminster agility competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Mia the beagle might not have won the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, but she managed to steal the show.

While running the obstacle course on Sunday, Mia had a little bit of trouble staying focused.

After clearing several obstacles with ease, she got distracted, stopping several times to sniff around, wag her tail and stare at the crowd.

The first time she got distracted, the announcer on FS1, which was broadcasting the event, playfully said, "Don't be a beagle. Don't be a beagle."

Mia, from Bedford, N.J., finished the course -- and drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concludes Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.