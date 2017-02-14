Create a Special Keepsake With Your Baby’s Heartbeat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to create a special keepsake of your baby's heartbeat? Here it is! The "My Baby's Heartbeat Bear." You remove the plastic tab from the red heart, switch it to record mode, and a red light turns on when you squeeze it. After recording, you put the heart in the back pocket and secure it shut. For a gender reveal, put the pink tutu on for a girl, or the blue bow tie for a boy. Visit mybabysheartbeatbear.com to learn more.