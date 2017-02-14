Contract approval for CU football coach MacIntyre on hold pending review

BOULDER, Colo. — The approval of a contract extension for football coach Mike MacIntyre has been delayed by the University of Colorado’s board of regents until the completion of an investigation into the school’s handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant coach.

MacIntrye and the university reached agreement just after the season ended in January on a $16.25 million extension through the 2021 season. It needed to be approved by the Board of Regents.

The board was scheduled to take up the contract at a meeting Thursday, but it has put it off until regents get a better feel for how officials acted on the allegations against Joe Tumpkin.

“The university is going to engage in some outside consultation on this situation and so we really need to see that investigation run its course before we take any further action on MacIntyre’s contract,” regent Jack Kroll told the Boulder Daily Camera.

A school spokesman said Chancellor Phil DiStefano believes it would be better to wait until April to bring the contract extension to the board.

Tumpkin appeared at a preliminary hearing last week. He is accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend over the course of their three-year relationship.

He faces eight domestic violence charges, including five felony counts of second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor assault, according to an arrest affidavit.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators that she was assaulted more than 100 times over a 21-month period, according to the affidavit.

Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend said she told MacIntyre about the alleged abuse in early December, long before the school first acknowledged the allegations publicly, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tumpkin was allowed to call defensive plays in the Buffaloes’ appearance in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Tumpkin was suspended on Jan 6. He resigned from his position at the university at the request of MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George on Jan. 27.

After the Sports Illustrated story was published, DiStefano said in a statement that MacIntyre notified school officials of the allegations and that more should have been done.

“At that time, we believed that it was premature to take personnel action because there was no restraining order, criminal charges, civil action or other documentation of the allegation,” DiStefano said.