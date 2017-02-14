Consumer advocates warn of online dating scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Cheated out of romance and a lot of money! The Better Business Bureau is trying to prevent that by warning of online-dating scams on this Valentine’s Day.

There are lots of smartphone apps out there working to connect people. But scammers are also online looking for a connection -- one that has nothing to do with love -- but your wallet. Experts warn that scammers use fake pictures of real people looking to prey on people’s emotions and get money in the process.

“If it’s too good to be true, it’s too good to be true—obviously,” said a former Tinder user, aware of the risks associated with using dating apps.

Many of the scams are found on popular dating apps like Bumble and Tinder. For those looking for love on Tinder, users swipe right if they are attracted to a person. Users swipe left if they don’t have interest. The scammers, though, are busy swiping right -- looking for victims in the process.

Along with being lured in by imposters using fake profiles, computer-generated bots are also sending links that can install viruses to smartphones.

Problem Solvers advise consumers to do their homework. See if an online match has a Facebook or Twitter account that can tell you more about the person with whom you’re connecting. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably wise to back away.

Most of the dating apps allow users to report suspicious activity. If you become a victim, you’re encouraged to contact fraud division of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.