Colorado attorney general sues Boulder County over fracking ban

DENVER — The Colorado Attorney General is suing Boulder County over a fracking ban that has been in place since 2012.

The Lawsuit alleges Boulder County is breaking state law by not allowing oil and gas companies to drill.

In 2016 the state Supreme Court ruled that the state should set regulations.

But Boulder County has kept its ban in place.

County commissioners told FOX31 they are surprised by the lawsuit since they were already planning to move forward with fracking reform next month.

But Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said Boulder has had more than enough time to get it done.

“We think it’s a massive waste of tax dollars. It’ll end up being a matter of weeks over the timing of when we plan to adopt our oil and gas regulations and lifting our moratorium. So, we don’t really understand why she brought this lawsuit,” Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones said.

The county now has three weeks to respond to the lawsuit.

After that county commissioners said they will begin drafting new fracking regulations that will pave the way for wells to be built in Boulder County.