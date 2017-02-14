Coloradans become US Citizens in Trump immigration era

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Over 50 Coloradans from 29 different countries took the oath of allegiance Tuesday in a naturalization ceremony at the Colorado History Center.

"I was waiting for this for a long time. I am so very excited," Luis Lopez, an immigrant from Mexico said.

Lopez says after weeks of increasing deportation fears in the Hispanic community, it is nice to have that threat behind him.

"They have been scared some have even made plans to go back to Mexico," Lopez said, speaking about his friends.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Kristi Barrows, the Denver region has seen a spike over the past year -- adding that the normal process takes about 4-6 months.

"We'll always be a country that welcomes new citizens ," Barrows said.

The new US Citizens in Colorado hail from 29 different countries and all had to take an intense civics exam before Tuesday's events. Most had green cards for several years before they became citizens.