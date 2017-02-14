‘Boyfriends of Instagram’ Facebook page reveals the awkwardness of dating photo-centric women

When you can’t capture the entirety of the moment in a selfie, it’s good to have a guy around who’s willing to do whatever it takes to get that photo just right.

The “Boyfriends of Instagram” page on Facebook is dedicated to those dudes willing to crawl on the ground, climb to new heights, stand in potentially dangerous places and, yes, even hold a purse in public, to get a flattering photo of their girl.

Also known as the “boyfriend selfie,” it’s a popular way to achieve the perfect look — from sexy to surprised. But getting a glimpse of what went on “behind the scenes” can be a lot more entertaining.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Being a rich celebrity won’t help you get out of these awkward moments if your significant other really loves social media.

Pro tip: Get multiple shots and always, always let her review them before acting ready to leave.