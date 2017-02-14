× Body found near pond in Englewood turns into homicide investigation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The case of the body that was found near the duck pond at South Broadway and West Jefferson Avenue on Saturday afternoon has turned into a homicide investigation, the Englewood Police Department said Tuesday.

Police identified the man who was killed as 33-year-old Patrick Steven Murphy.

A passerby who was walking along the bike path noticed Murphy’s body just after noon Saturday and called police.

Investigators said Tuesday they did not believe there was any danger to the public.

No other information about what happened or the progress of the investigation was released.