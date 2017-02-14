Body cam video shows former Denver officer taking money from suspect’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Body cam video shows a former Denver police officer taking cash during a search of a vehicle.

Julian Archuleta pleaded guilty to stealing from a crime scene.

The video is from a search that took place in October. It shows the 48-year-old former officer taking money from the seat of a suspect's car after a crash. The police report indicated a little over $100 was recovered from the vehicle.

But a review of the body cam video revealed the discrepancy.

According to an affidavit, when confronted by Internal Affairs, Archuleta handed-in $1,200, saying it must have fallen into his bag.

He has been sentenced to 18 months probation and he immediately resigned from the Denver Police Department following his guilty plea.