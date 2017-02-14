× Avalanche kills one person in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche killed one person in Garfield County in western Colorado Tuesday. A second person made it out according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened in the northwest corner of Garfield County. A statement from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said the avalanche was near Sheriff’s Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the avalanche danger was moderate at the time of the slide.

Members of the Routt County Search and Rescue team as well as crews from Rio Blanco and Garfield counties were conducting operations at the site of the avalanche.

Crews were coming off of the mountain at sunset Tuesday. They planned to retrieve the body of the person who died Wednesday morning.