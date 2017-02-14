× Aurora police searching for bank robbery suspect

AURORA, Colo. – Aurora police is asking the public’s help in identifying man who robbed the Chase Bank in Aurora on Monday.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the branch located at 5800 South Parker Road, police said.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” in height, with a medium build. He is approximately 35 to 40-years-old.

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket, dark t-shirt, dark pants, and a dark knit cap. Officials believe the suspect may be involved in the automobile service industry, based on his appearance.

If anyone has any information they’re asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).