Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Tom Brady after losing Super Bowl bet

ATLANTA — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady destroyed the dreams of the Atlanta Falcons in the memorable Super Bowl LI comeback victory and now the Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach in honor of the quarterback.

According to Zoo Atlanta’s Facebook post, the zoo had a bet with Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo that said the loser had to name a baby animal after the winning team’s quarterback.

The Atlanta zoo payed up by naming a tiny Madagascar hissing cockroach after the Patriots quarterback.

The zoo introduced the mini Tom Brady and a family of cockroaches in a video on Monday.