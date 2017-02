Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is tomorrow, but how much do you think people actually spend on their sweetheart? According to the National Retail Federation, the average American will spend about $137 on gifts. Edible Arrangements is planning to deliver 138 thousand pounds of sweets tomorrow. The jewelry business expects to make about $4.3 billion, and $2 billion will be spend on flowers.

