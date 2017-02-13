Race is on for first resort to record 500 inches of snow this season

DENVER — A few ski resorts are quickly closing in on the 500-inch mark for the season. And with snow returning later this week, it’s likely 500 inches will be exceeded.

Lake Tahoe ski areas are doing very well with a snowpack sitting at about 200 percent of average.

Most of the resorts are in the 400-inch range for the season, including Kirkwood (484 inches), Heavenly (464 inches) and Sierra at Tahoe (407 inches), and south to Mammoth (430 inches).

Jackson Hole in Wyoming (430 inches) is right there with Tahoe. It has been a banner snow season with a Teton snowpack at about 160 percent of average.

Snowbird (340 inches) and Alta in Utah are doing well with a Wasatch snowpack at about 170 percent of average.

In Colorado, snowpack levels are at about 150 percent of average statewide. On the higher side of that average is Wolf Creek (333 inches), Monarch (274 inches), Ski Irwin, Silverton and Crested Butte (279 inches).

A few other resorts have reported impressive totals as of Monday morning, including Loveland (243 inches), Steamboat (238 inches), Purgatory (204 inches) and Vail (166 inches).