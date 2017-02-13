× Tampon Tax bill clears first hurdle

DENVER — A bill that would exempt tampons and other feminine hygiene products from sales tax passed the House Finance Committee Monday on a 7-6 vote.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Susan Lontine (D- Denver) and aims to repeal sales taxes on tampons, essentially lowering the price on products that Lontine says are essential to a woman’s health.

“This is a necessary bodily function that women can’t choose to have — it happens whether we want it or not,” Lontine told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George late last year.

Rep. Lontine also mentioned that the designation of tampons and sanitary products as subject to state sales tax was made at a time when there were few female legislators. Today, 39 percent of Colorado state legislators are female.

A tax exemption would mean that Colorado would lose roughly $1.2 million in revenue.

Colorado is one of 37 states that still tax menstrual cycle hygiene products.

The bill will next be heard in the House Appropriations Committee.