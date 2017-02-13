Son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Posted 1:37 pm, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, February 13, 2017
jeffrey-sandusky-mug

The son of convicted child molester and former assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested Monday on charges of child sex abuse.

According to a court document, Pennsylvania State Police Rockview-Bellefonte arrested 41-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky, and took him to Centre County Prison. He was unable to post $200,000 bail, court documents revealed.

The 14 charges are:

1 18 § 902 §§ A F1 Criminal Solicitation – Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older 03/01/2013

2 18 § 902 §§ A F1 Criminal Solicitation – IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age 03/01/2013

3 18 § 902 §§ A Criminal Solicitation – Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child 03/01/2016

4 18 § 902 §§ A Criminal Solicitation – Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child 03/01/2016

5 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

6 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

7 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

8 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

9 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

10 18 § 6318 §§ A5 F2 Contact/Comm.W/Minor-Sexual Abuse 03/01/2013

11 18 § 902 §§ A F3 Criminal Solicitation – Child Pornography 03/01/2013

12 18 § 902 §§ A F3 Criminal Solicitation – Child Pornography 03/01/2013

13 18 § 6301 §§ A1i M1 Corruption of Minors 03/01/2013

14 18 § 6301 §§ A1i M1 Corruption of Minors 03/01/2013

Our partners at FOX42 in Pennsylvania were unable to reach his attorney, Lance Marshall, for comment.

This is a developing story. 