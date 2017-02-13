Colorado pet store accused of selling sick puppies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- They're accused of selling sick puppies, that in many cases, end up dead shortly after purchase. The FOX31 Problem Solvers went undercover, investigating the unsavory secrets of some Colorado pet stores and breeders.

“It was something that I was not prepared for when I bought the puppy,” said pet store customer Jeremy Catbagan.

Catbagan has something in common with a many other pet store customers, including Vanessa Licciardello. Both Catbagan and Licciardello bought their pets from Puppies N Stuff in Northglenn. They said it did not take long to notice symptoms. For Catbagan`s dog, Duke, it was a constant cough. Licciardello`s dog, Apollo, had a tremendous appetite but could not keep anything down. Both dogs are now dead.

Pet store complaints

Dozens of other Coloradans have similar stories, resulting in official complaints to the State of Colorado. Problem Solvers requested and obtained public records from the Colorado Department of Agriculture showing 14 complaints filed against Puppies N Stuff over the last year.

“With rescues and shelters, their whole goal is to find animals homes versus a pet store is a business,” said Dr. Allison Jenkins, a veterinarian at Highlands Animal Clinic. “[Pet stores] are trying to make money.”

Undercover Investigation

Exploring that money-making world, Problem Solvers went undercover with hidden cameras rolling inside Puppies N Stuff. We found kiddie pools filled with adorable puppies. It didn’t take long to hear the coughing. One employee told the Problem Solvers the coughing was due to a puppy eating wood chips. Another employee blamed the coughing on Kennel Cough.

Veterinarians said a persistent cough can be a symptom of many things, including more serious illnesses. Dogs showing coughing symptoms should be isolated to prevent illness from spreading, according to Jenkins.

Puppies N Stuff told the Problem Solver it buys “private families,” but employees did not give details on their breeders. The dogs sold at the pet store are not rescues. They are born for the specific purpose of making money.

Each year, nearly three million dogs and cats are euthanized nationwide. Activists want to bring that number down by limiting the demand for breeding and the likelihood of families buying pet store puppies.

Grieving Two Deaths

The Bensons are one of many families unable to resist the puppy store temptation.

“Landon ended up finding Little Ms. Daisy and fell in love with this cute little fluffy white dog,” said Landon’s grandmother Shelley Benson.

In October of 2016, Benson bought a Lhasa Apso from Puppies N Stuff. The dog was intended to serve as a comfort animal for her 11-year-old grandson who was grieving the death of his mother. Five days after purchase, the dog was dead.

“To have lost the puppy too, as well as losing his mom, was very devastating and that was probably why [Landon] took his mind off the dog because he was still having to deal with his mom,” said Benson with tears in her eyes. “[His mom] was only 30.”

Enforcing State Standards

Problem Solvers are told state inspectors can only enforce minimum standards. That means they can’t force facilities to close long enough to prevent deadly diseases from spreading. The Department of Agriculture said pet store contracts usually have limited return windows of about 10 days. But some symptoms take longer to develop, and by that time, contracts have expired.

“We sell so many good puppies,” said Sandy McDonald, owner of Puppies N Stuff.

McDonald agreed to go on camera with the Problem Solvers following the undercover investigation. We told her about the puppies she sells that have ended up dead—asking her to explain herself.

“I hate when it happens,” said McDonald. “Believe me, it`s not anything I would plan.”

Even with mounting complaints and tearful customer accounts, McDonald claims she does as much as can be expected to keep the dogs healthy. She said animals she sells will have certain veterinarian bills covered for a year. But customers must go through a veterinarians of her choosing. Those vets do not offer 24/7 emergency services—something Catbagan said Duke needed.

“We love our dogs just like they are our own kids,” said Catbagan.

The personal heartache is real.

“I couldn't say bye,” said Licciardello. “I got to the point where when we had to put him to sleep, that day, I had to lift him up. He couldn`t walk. He couldn`t stand."

Legislation Consideration

There are currently only a handful of stores in Colorado selling animals exclusively bred for profit. A group of state lawmakers told the Problem Solvers they are working to put an end to that.

“I think we can cut off a profit stream for those bad actors, and we can start taking a strong step forward to protect puppies,” said Rep. Alec Garnett.

Garnett told the Problem Solvers he wants pet stores to end the cycle, by selling animals from humane societies or rescue shelters--in effect making Colorado a rescue-only state. The state lawmaker, who loves dogs so much he brings his dog to work with him, is working on legislation to end puppy mill demand in Colorado. It has bi-partisan interest.

“We need to look at as a state, figuring out how do we regulate places like these--so people don`t have to go through what I went through and what hundreds of other people have gone through,” said Catbagan.

The owner of Puppies N Stuff insists new legislation is not necessary.

“'I honestly think, if you make it to where Colorado is a rescue-only state, which I know they`re trying to do, your average family will never be able to experience having a puppy,” said McDonald.

But animal activists said nonsense--knowing there`s dogs every year unable to find forever homes. Those dogs, including pure-breeds, are living in shelters that can accommodate many different families.

“We just have to do everything we can as a society to cut out those mistreatments,” said Garnett.

Garnett said his legislation will be introduced within the next month.