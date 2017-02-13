Save thousands with The Home Loan Arranger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Could you use some extra money in your bank account? The Home Loan Arranger can help you consolidate your high interest debt into one low payment, and possibly save you over $1000 every month! The President of Home Loan Arranger, Jason M. Ruedy, has more than 20 years in the mortgage industry, is a "Top Producing Loan Officer" by CMG Financial in 2016, A Top Mortgage Lender 2015, and carries an A+ rating with the BBB, and on top of that, he's local!

The Home Loan Arranger himself joined us in studio this morning. Call Jason today and be reimbursed for the cost of the appraisal at closing. That could be worth $750.

To learn more, call (303)862-4742 or visit www.thehomeloanarranger.com.