Rival high schools unite to help family of student who was hit by a car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The tragic death of a high school student who died after being hit by a car rocked the Colorado Springs community last week.

Cyprian “Cyp” Cisneros, who attended Mitchell High School, was hit by a car while walking to school on Feb. 1. He died in the hospital several days later.

“It hit us pretty hard,” said McKenna Martinez, a cheerleader at Mitchell.

Students at Mitchell weren’t the only ones who wanted to do something to help the Cisneros family as they cope with their loss.

Two rival schools — Doherty High School and Palmer High School — came together to raise money for the teen’s grieving family.

According to the Gazette, the assistant principal at Doherty, who previously worked at Mitchell, came up with the idea to sell orange T-shirts in honor of Cisneros.

Shirts go on sale Weds am in the DHS and PHS Business Offices. $10! Don't wait! @CSSD11 @terrorathletics pic.twitter.com/SMlXAoBnvm — Doherty Athletics (@DHSAthletics) February 6, 2017

The shirts were sold for $10 each, to help the family with funeral expenses.

“We can fall in and all show that we care about each other, even though were from different schools,” said Shamans Dabney, another cheerleader at Mitchell.

Everyone was urged to wear the orange shirts Saturday when Doherty hosted Palmer in a boys’ and girls’ basketball doubleheader.

This is so much bigger than just a high school basketball game! Wear your Doherty/Mitchell/Palmer shirts and wear orange! #WeBeforeMe pic.twitter.com/RxC3rj6jTR — Blue and Green 17 (@blueandgreen17) February 10, 2017

The T-shirt sales ended up raising $15,000.

The game was a chance to present the family with the money raised by the T-shirt sales, but was also a chance for everyone to heal.

“It really and truly pulls the District 11 family together when we need to be put together,” said Doherty H.S. Athletic Director Chris Noll.

“Tonight we get to celebrate a young man’s life. They’ve got a lot of things going on in their family. Their family is here tonight,” Noll said. “They have a lot of different emotions going on with them. Tonight we want to take their mind off of things for a little bit and celebrate his life.”

Because sometimes it's about something bigger than the game… pic.twitter.com/kedDIsLi9i — C. Jock (@ctjocko) February 11, 2017

Students, staff and community members showed their support on social media with the hashtags #RivalryBasedOnRespect and #WeBeforeMe.