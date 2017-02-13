Area police nab hundreds of drunk drivers over Super Bowl weekend

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation released sobering statistics regarding the number of drunk drivers arrested over Super Bowl weekend.

Statewide, 273 impaired drivers were placed under arrest as a part of weekend The Heat Is On campaign.

The enforcement program targets drunk drivers during times of the year when DUIs typically spike.

The 2017 Super Bowl campaign began Feb. 3 and wrapped up Feb. 6.

Aurora Police arrested 29 drunk drivers, 28 arrests were made in Colorado Springs and Denver Police captured 27 drivers under the influence.

A statement released by CDOT noted “Last year, nearly one-third of Colorado’s traffic fatalities involved an impaired driver. Impaired driving is a major issue CDOT will continue to address to help curb Colorado’s traffic deaths. Every time someone chooses to drive impaired, they are putting everyone on the road at risk.”

The number of Super Bowl DUI arrests decreased this year; police nabbed 325 impaired drivers over the same period last year when the Broncos took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for their win over the Carolina Panthers.

The next period of heightened enforcement will take place around St. Patrick’s Day, beginning March 10.