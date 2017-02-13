Police investigate bomb threats at 3 courthouses in Denver, Douglas, Arapahoe counties

DENVER — Police searched three courthouses in Denver, Douglas and Arapahoe counties Monday after someone called in bomb threats.

Investigators have deemed the threats to not be credible.

Aurora police confirmed they received a call around 1 p.m. in which the caller made a threat to the courthouses. They sent out officers to Aurora courthouses as a precaution but didn’t find anything.

Denver police also said they received threats for three courthouses. Multiple agencies conducted sweeps on all courthouses and didn’t find anything.

Deputies also checked the Douglas County courthouse after a person or persons phoned in bomb threats. Nothing suspicious was found at that courthouse either.