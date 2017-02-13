One person dead in shooting at Thornton apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- One person was killed in an early-morning shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, the Thornton Police Department said.

Police were called to the Renaissance 88 apartments in the 300 block of East 88th Avenue about 3:40 a.m.

One person was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex.

A search began for a suspect. No description was released. Police were assisted by the Federal Heights Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The name, age and gender of the shooting victim have not been released.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.