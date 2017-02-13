Non-Invasive Ways to Slim Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to get beach body ready! Lose the love handles, melt the muffin top and blast the belly! You can do it all without fad diets or hours and hours at the gym. Ed Villa from the local medical spa Reveal Body Contouring Centers shows us how the Zerona Laser and Coolsculpting work.

The team at Reveal Body Contouring Centers have two great deals for our viewers today:

Get 6 Zerona Laser Treatments for just $199! That's the lowest Reveal has ever offered Zerona. This deal is only available for the first 10 callers.

Get 25% Off any Coolsculpting Procedure! And again, this deal is only available for the first 10 callers.