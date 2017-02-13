Nearly half of couples on Netflix admit to ‘cheating’

You start watching a series on Netflix with your significant other and you’re both really into it. But then they’re not home and the temptation is just too strong. You can’t stop yourself. And according to a new study, you’re not alone.

“Netflix cheating” — watching a TV show ahead of your significant other — became a recognized phenomenon in 2013.

Since then, the number of people who admit to not waiting for their partner has tripled.

According to a study released by Netflix on Monday, 46 percent of streaming couples have “cheated.”

“The most cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where 57% and 58% of streaming couples have cheated, respectively,” the study states. “The most loyal viewers are in Netherlands (73% have not cheated), Germany (65%) and Poland (60%).”

The study, which focused primarily on viewers in Canada, identified the Top 10 the most irresistible shows:

The Walking Dead Breaking Bad Orange is the New Black Grey’s Anatomy Bates Motel Stranger Things Gilmore Girls House of Cards Narcos The 100

Most Canadians surveyed said they didn’t plan to cheat, it just happened.

But whether your partner is likely to forgive you varies greatly around the world.

In Hong Kong, 40 percent of the people surveyed feel watching ahead of your partner is worse than infidelity.

On the other end of the spectrum, Canadians are remarkably forgiving, with 57% saying it’s “not bad at all.”