Motorcyclist seriously injured in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being thrown about 100 feet in a crash on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.
The driver of a vehicle turned on a yellow light into the path of the motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard at East Colfax Avenue.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and taken to a nearby hospital. The man driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The intersection was closed as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.
39.740267 -104.791327