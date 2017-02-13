Motorcyclist seriously injured in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being thrown about 100 feet in a crash on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The driver of a vehicle turned on a yellow light into the path of the motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard at East Colfax Avenue.

Auto vs. MC crash @ Colfax/Airport with injuries. All lanes approaching intersection being diverted. pic.twitter.com/kUceDxyBvd — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 13, 2017

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and taken to a nearby hospital. The man driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The intersection was closed as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.