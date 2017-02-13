Metallica announces new tour with stop in Denver

DENVER — Rock band Metallica announced Monday it will bring its Worldwired 2017 tour to Denver later this year.

The legendary band will perform June 7 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. It’s the band’s first tour in North America in eight years. It last performed in Denver at the Pepsi Center in 2008.

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will perform in support.

Presale tickets for Legacy Fan Club members and Met Club members go on sale Tuesday.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday with prices ranging from $59.50 to $159.50, and are available at Ticketmaster or Live Nation.