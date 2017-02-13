The Shih Tzu is bred solely to be a companion. This breed of dog is an affectionate, happy, outgoing housedog who loves nothing more than to follow his people from room to room. In recent years, however, owners have started taking the Shih Tzu off their laps and into dog sports, training him for obedience, rally, and agility competitions. Gizmo is available for adoption, you can learn more about her at the Colorado Shih Tzu Maltese And Lhasa Apso Rescue. Learn more in this video report with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald.
Meet the Shih Tzus
