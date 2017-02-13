Illinois teacher who made tennis ball chair to help students with autism goes viral

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. – An Illinois teacher got creative to help her students with autism.

Amy Maplethorpe, who is in the Speech and Language Department at Raymond Ellis Elementary School, made chairs with tennis balls on them to help students who may have “difficulty processing information from their senses and from the world around them,” a Facebook post by the school said.

The school says that the tennis balls on the seat and backrest provide an alternative texture to improve sensory regulation.

Students with autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, sensory processing disorder, etc. may benefit from the seats, according to the school.

After the post went viral, with over 90,000 shares, the school provided instructions on how to make the chairs to help students around the world.