Hispanic community fears Colorado may be next for ICE raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Within the past week, the Department of Homeland Security confirms hundreds of undocumented immigrants have been arrested nationwide.

The raids did not take place in Colorado, but rather in a handful of other states -- arresting a total of 680 individuals, 75-percent of whom are classified as criminal aliens with criminal backgrounds according to a statement from the Secreatary of Homeland Security.

"Because of President Trump's actions, innocent people are now being kept out of harm's way," Stephen Miller, Trump's Senior Advisor, said to Fox News Sunday over the weekend.

But 25-percent of those arrested are not -- which is why many in Colorado's Hispanic community are worried Colorado may be next.

"There is a lot of fear right now, there is a lot of terror," Ana Rodriguez, an undocumented immigrant in Colorado, said.

Rodrgiuez says the fear is so bad she is working with school districts to inform teachers of what to do if a parent gets arrested.

"Speaking with teachers, that there may come a time if there is a big immigration raid that parents don't come and pick up their students," Rodriguez said.

Meanwhile the ACLU is organizing a team of lawyers should a raid take place in Colorado and training is underway to inform immigrants of their rights.

"People do not have to let someone into their home unless that person has a warrant signed by a judge," Mark Silverstein, Legal Director of ACLU Coloardo said.