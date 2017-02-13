Greeley woman warns of IRS tax scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- It is tax season and scammers are at it again, posing as the IRS in an effort to steal personal information.

Nancy Moore of Greeley says scammers called her and threatened to take her to court if she didn’t pay them thousands of dollars.

“I thought great, what if they come in here with an arrest warrant or something right in front of my child, would be embarrassing," Moore said.

Moore told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she received a call that sounded like the real thing, confusing to her because she knew she had filed her taxes correctly.

The IRS website clearly states that the agency never demands immediate payment over the phone, you'll get a bill. The agency also doesn’t threaten to send the local police to your home, nor deny you an opportunity to appeal their claim.

The real IRS never asks for banking information over the phone.

Experts say, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to contact the IRS directly if you have a question. For more information visit the official IRS website.