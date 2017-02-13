Grammys Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone is still talking about the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. They happened last night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here are some of the top moments.

The band 21 Pilots accepted their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Stressed Out," dressed only in their underwear. They explained in their acceptance speech that a few years back they were watching the Grammys with their buddies and realized they were all in their underpants. So they said if they ever won a Grammy that's how they would accept the award. Of course after that, James Corden, who was hosting, did his next hit in his underwear.

Adele had a great night. She started off the show, then went on to do a full sweep. Adele won everything she was nominated for, which was 5 Grammys total last night, including Album of the Year. But even Adele said Beyonce should have won. She then broke the Grammy in half. It's not clear whether she did that on purpose.