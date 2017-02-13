Get the HeartBaker Pizza and Have an Easy Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

Posted 1:32 pm, February 13, 2017, by

Did you know 90% of married couples like to spend Valentine's Day at home with their kids, and they go out on another night? So, if you want a fun dinner to do as a family, how about a heart-shaped pizza? Papa Murphy's Take and Bake has brought their HeartBaker Pizza back! They're only $8 each, now through Valentine's Day at participating locations. Go to papamurphys.com for more.