Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to ignite the passion between you and your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, then you need to get this deal at Colorado Dancesport! You'll pay just $50 for two 45 minute private dance lessons with a professional instructor, plus two weeks of unlimited group classes! That's a $245 value, so you're getting 80% off. Get your deal here.

Colorado Dancesport is co-owned by Robert Nardozza and Harmony Munroe. Robert showed Joana some dance moves and even got her to wear a ballroom gown!