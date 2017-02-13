FOX31 Problem Solvers help woman with septic tank nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX31 Problem Solvers helped get to the bottom of a septic tank nightmare in Strasburg.

Deborah Johnson built her house back in 2002 and was preparing to retire from the railroad.

"I put my sweat, time, labor and money into this house and to have somebody just mess it up... can't sell it now," Johnson said.

She said she received an offer on her home, but an inspection revealed that the septic tank was installed backwards.

It will take $8,000 in repairs before she can place her home back on the market and selling the home is a big part of her plan to be able to retire.

"That's just crazy. I don't have that kind of money laying around," Johnson said.

In addition, Johnson is afraid to use her water.

"I’m running my dishwasher every week and a half."

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found the company that installed the tank went out of business and then the Tri-County Health Department approved the work.

We asked them about it and they say they will make it right.

They issued a statement that reads, in part: "...we have provided Ms. Johnson options to resolve the problem."

Johnson says she's now looking forward to finally retiring and is happy she spoke up and contacted the Problem Solvers.