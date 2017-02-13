Get your wallets ready, because Disney World ticket prices have gone up. For most Disney Theme Parks, mid-tier tickets will cost $107, up from $102. A kid ticket will cost you $101. Peak season tickets- generally for Spring Break, Summer and Christmas Break- will cose $119, up from $114. A one-day visit during the least-popular days will cost $99, up from $97.
Disney Park Prices Increase
-
Greeley Stampede announces 2017 concert lineup; tickets go on sale Thursday
-
United will start offering ‘Basic Economy’ class
-
Christmas tree cutting available in Golden Gate Canyon State Park
-
Boulder City Council votes to relax bear ordinance
-
Cherry Creek Mall to start charge shoppers for parking on Jan. 20
-
-
Moana Disney Artists
-
Louisiana parents use sneaky T-shirts to surprise children about Disney trip
-
Winter Park Express ski train returns
-
Legends of Sitcom Tour
-
Undercover Secret Santas are ‘pulling over’ drivers in Pennsylvania city
-
-
Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo
-
What you need to survive the Outdoors
-
WOW offers one-way flights to Europe for as low as $69