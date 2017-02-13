Disney Park Prices Increase

Get your wallets ready, because Disney World ticket prices have gone up. For most Disney Theme Parks, mid-tier tickets will cost $107, up from $102. A kid ticket will cost you $101. Peak season tickets- generally for Spring Break, Summer and Christmas Break- will cose $119, up from $114. A one-day visit during the least-popular days will cost $99, up from $97.