Denver’s Furniture Row Racing previews a winning 2017 NASCAR season

DENVER — Denver’s own Furniture Row Racing team took on the media Monday for a preview of what’s to come in the 2017 NASCAR season.

The team expands their winning odds by adding one car and welcoming a 20-year-old driver into the mix.

Despite his young age, Erik Jones has proven himself an up-and-comer in the racing world, earning the title of 2015 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion.

He hits the road behind the wheel of the No. 77 Toyota Camry for Furniture Row Racing.

Jones joins seasoned veteran Martin Truex Jr., the man behind the No. 78 Toyota Camry, for the team’s 12th season.

Truex began his NASCAR racing career in 2004 with Dale Earnhardt, Inc.

FOX31 sports anchor Bruce Haertl spoke with the team 3 days before they leave to start preparations for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Highlights of Bruce’s interview will air Monday night on FOX31.