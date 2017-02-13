Denver has the fastest-growing suburb in the U.S.

The former industrial neighborhood northeast of Denver is now the hottest suburban area in the country, according to a new study.

Specifically, the zip code 80239, which roughly covers the area from the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge to Smith Road, between Havana Street and Pena Boulevard.

Realtor.com said Northeast Denver “burst onto our radar with the opening of the surprisingly cool Stanley Marketplace—a chic, food-centric neighborhood center with restaurants, beer halls, and a yoga studio.”

The median home price in the neighborhood jumped 27 percent last year and is now at $270,000. That’s still cheap compared to the median home price in Denver, which is now $544,000 according to Realtor.com.

Here’s a look at the other suburbs that made the Top 10.

Despite the increase in the cost of rent, Denver remains one of the most popular places to move, according to a study by Penske Truck Rental.