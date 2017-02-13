Bomb threat prompts evacuation, lockdown at Colorado Mountain College

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Colorado Mountain College’s campus in Leadville was placed on lockdown and evacuations were ordered because of a bomb threat, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management said Monday.

The school said the lockdown was because of an “active threat in the area.” The Pinnacle and New Discovery buildings on campus have been evacuated with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you are not on campus, please stay away,” the college said in an alert about 10 a.m.

The Lake County Office of Emergency Management said the threat was made about 9:20 a.m.

Assistance from the El Paso County bomb squad and the Colorado Department of Corrections has been requested by the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.

Students and staff on the campus (909 U.S. 24) will shelter in the residence hall or in the cafeteria.

All schools in Lake County were placed on lockdown because of the threat.

No injuries have been reported.