Better Business Bureau warns of Spring Break Scams

Spring break is just around the corner, and students and families are preparing and planning to enjoy the time off. Better Business Bureau advises students and families to be skeptical of travel deals that seem too good to be true. Many online sites offer travel deals. BBB advises prospective travelers to deal only with reputable sites when booking travel, and to carefully check reservation policies and other fine print before booking deals. Package deals may be touted as “all-inclusive,” but be sure you understand exactly what is included.

Watch this report for more tips from the BBB.