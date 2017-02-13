Arvada man missing after leaving for Super Bowl party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. – The family of an Arvada man is desperate for answers after he went missing during the Super Bowl.

Cody Stallings has lived in the Denver metro area for about ten years. The 30-year-old works construction in Broomfield and has two young sons.

“He loves to go hiking. He loves to camp,” his mother Jan Stallings said.

His family is hoping he is off camping somewhere right now and just forgot to tell anyone.

“We just don’t know,” Jan said. “There are so many things that go through your mind when you’ve got a loved one missing.”

Cody Stallings is 30-years-old, 5'10" and weighs about 180-pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He drives a black Cadillac SRX with Colorado license plate number “RPQ 212”.

His mother says the family first realized Cody was gone on Tuesday. Jan was visiting Denver from her home in Utah for work and planned to meet with her son for dinner.

“Tried to contact Cody on Tuesday and wasn’t able to get in touch with him,” she said.

Jan says she called her son’s roommate, and that’s when she really started to worry.

“He also let me know that he had not seen him since Sunday,” she said.

Arvada Police say Cody was last seen leaving his apartment complex Sunday, February 5th around 4:30pm. He was reportedly watching the Super Bowl with his roommate when he decided to go out.

“He told his roommate that he was going to be around in the area. He was going to watch the Super Bowl somewhere else and he’d be back,” Jan said, according to her son’s roommate.

Jan and her husband Doss Stallings filed a Missing Persons report with the Arvada Police Department on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the department told FOX31 cell phone pings and credit card transactions have not been helpful in creating leads.

“All the clues that we’ve had so far have come to a dead end,” Jan said.

According to other family members, Cody’s phone has been turned off or dead since Tuesday and bank records show the last time he used a debit or credit card was 4:47 p.m. on Sunday, about 17 minutes after he was seen leaving his apartment. He withdrew cash from an ATM.

His parents flew in to Denver Friday night to work with police detectives. Since then, they have blanketed Arvada with “missing” signs. Since they live out of state, they have also started a digital search party on Facebook to collect leads.

“We just need to find out where he was at, where he’s been,” Jan said.

His parents are hoping someone out there saw something. They are holding on to the hope that Cody will still come home.

“He’s very responsible. He’d never leave his work without some type of notice. He just wouldn’t,” his father Doss told FOX31.

Arvada Police Department says at this time Cody Stallings is listed as a missing person, and there is no criminal investigation.

If you have any information about Cody’s whereabouts call Arvada Police Detective Eaton at (720) 898-6757.